Manchester United defender Eric Bailly will miss the final two games of the season and this summer’s Africa Cup of Nations after sustaining a knee injury in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

The Ivory Coast international, 25, injured his medial ligament in a collision with Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic during the second half.

Bailly was starting his first Premier League game since 3 February.

The Africa Cup of Nations is from 21 June to 19 July in Egypt.

Scans on Monday confirmed damage to the medial ligament in his right knee.

A statement on United’s website read: ‘We can confirm that Manchester United defender Eric Bailly suffered a medial ligament injury on his right knee during Sunday’s Premier League match against Chelsea at Old Trafford.

‘The problem means that the Ivory Coast international will not play for the Reds again this season, missing the remaining top-flight matches against Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City.

‘Furthermore, Bailly is also now unable to play in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament.’

It could signal the end of Bailly’s United career with the former Villarreal player linked with a move away this summer amid interest from Arsenal.

Ivory Coast are one of the favourites for the tournament and have been drawn in a group that also contains Morocco, South Africa and Namibia.