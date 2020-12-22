Following the two-day Homecoming Tour in Umuahia, Abia State, Legend Extra Stout and brand ambassador, Erica Nlewedim have paid a courtesy visit to the Abia State Governor, His Excellency, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu at the State Government House on Thursday, December 17, 2020.

This comes barely a month after Erica was officially announced as the new face of Legend and Star Radler during the unveiling of the new look for both brands. With the homecoming tour, Erica reconnected with her roots as she basked in the splendour of the Igbo culture while the brand deepened its connection and engagement with consumers in the eastern region. During her stint on the reality show, the brand ambassador had revealed that she was yet to visit her hometown.

The Nigerian Breweries team, led by the company’s Sales Director, Uche Unigwe, was received warmly at the State Government House in Umuahia. At the courtesy call, Mr. Unigwe expressed gratitude for the continued support of the Abia state government towards Nigerian Breweries’ business operations in the state.

“Since we began our operations in 1957 till date, the Abia State Government has continually provided us with the necessary support required to enable our business thrive. When we decided to improve our consumers’ experience with Legend Extra Stout with a smoother taste and give it a modern look, our Aba brewery was where we rolled out the first batch of the all-new Legend. This is why we have come to present this success to your excellency and Abians in appreciation for the hard work we put in together”.

” More so, one of the key messages we are driving with the relaunch is authenticity. This is a virtue that resonates well with the people of Abia state as they are known for their creative ingenuity. This runs true with the commercialization of ‘Made in Aba’ products in Nigeria and overseas. Your administration has also made substantial investments in championing the promotion of said ingenuity through entrepreneurship. These amongst several other reasons are what endeared us to bring the Homecoming tour to Abia state”. said Sales Director, Nigerian Breweries, Uche Unigwe.

While receiving the Nigerian Breweries team, the Abia State Governor, His Excellency, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu said “We are particularly proud to associate with Nigerian Breweries for many reasons. One of which is your deep sense of industry, resilience, innovation and handwork. These are some of the virtues that lay in our DNA here in Abia state”.

“We are indeed proud of your investments in our ecosystem and the recent investment in aba reinforces our beliefs that the relationship between Abia state and Nigerian Breweries is progressive and mutually beneficial. I am hopeful that we will continue to create such synergy in our efforts to empower our youths and reinforce their faith in their crafts and capabilities. I want to commit on behalf of myself and the government that we will do everything to make sure you remain at the top in the beverage industry in Nigeria” the Governor added.

Sharing her excitement about the tour so far, Erica said “Thanks to my Legend Extra Stout family for bringing me home, with the love and warmth I received here, I wish I had visited Abia much earlier. Meeting the governor and the people of Abia state has been most exciting. Their resilience, hard work and adventurous nature is totally inspiring”.

After the courtesy visit, Erica and the brand team embarked on a city tour around the streets of Umuahia, trailed and hailed by fans and passers by. The tour which commenced on Wednesday, December 16, finally came to an end with a visit to some of the brand’s distributors and the Flowzone party at De Latinos Bar where fans were availed the opportunity to explore, express and celebrate their creativity and authenticity while enjoying the reformulated taste of Legend.