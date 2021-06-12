From Chinwendu Munachi

UEFA officially suspended the game between Denmark and Finland after Christian Eriksen, practically untouched, dropped to the ground out of nowhere.

The Danish Captain and the Inter midfielder went to the ground during the match with Finland in Copenhagen, sparking immediate concern as Referee Anthony Taylor immediately blew his whistle and brought proceedings to a halt.

Denmark and Finland immediately called for the medical staff, who raced onto the pitch to administer treatment.

His Danish teammates formed a shield around him as the medics provided treatment before white sheets were held up around him to provide privacy.

The Finland players thereafter proceeded to leave the field as the Danish players formed a shield around him as the medics provided treatment before white sheets were held up around him to provide privacy.

UEFA confirmed the match has been suspended.

According to UEFA’s Twitter account, “The UEFA EURO 2020 match in Copenhagen has been suspended due to a medical emergency.”