After suffering a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark at the Euros last year, the Danish midfielder, 29, left Inter Milan because the Seria A’s rules state he could not play with a cardioverter-defibrillator implant.

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan footballer Christian Eriksen has been presented at the Brentford Community Stadium after signing for the club in the January transfer window.

The Danish midfielder was presented by the club on Friday, just seven months after he suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s Euro 2020 group game against Finland.

Brentford’s manager Thomas Frank said Eriksen is “bubbling” and training well but said he would not be drawn into setting a date for his debut.

He is yet to take the field since June 2021.

Eriksen, 29, was fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator and wasn’t able to continue playing in the Seria A because of the implant.