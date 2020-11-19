The management of Erisco Foods, Nigeria’s foremost indigenous company, as it continues to celebrate its 40th anniversary, has commenced renovations at the police situated in Amichi town in Nnewi South Local Government Anambra.

The police station and vehicles were recently set ablaze by rioters during the nationwide protests which also claimed the lives of some police officers.

The company’s President/ Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Erisco Umeofia, said he had written the Inspector General of Police to rebuild the station situated at his home town and has already proceeded its reconstruction.

Umeofia said his firm, in addition to the renovations, would give out N5,000,000 to families of deceased officers, Erisco Food products worth N10 million comprising wheat flour, 3in1 Garri mix, sachet tomato paste and seasoning cubes and N500,000 to the DPO in charge as well as replace their operational vehicles with two Sienna buses.

Commenting on this, Umeofia said: “This act saddened me and because it pertains to the security and wellbeing of the Amichi environs”.