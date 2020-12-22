The management of Erisco Foods Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Nnamdi Umeofia as the new Managing Director of Erisco Foods Limited and Mr. Adetokunbo Agbede as Executive Director Operations.

The President and Chief Executive Officer Erisco Foods Limited, Eric Umeofia, in a statement said the new appointments which are effective immediately are in line to attaining the company’s growth succession plan.

He said: “In order to position our company for a better future, we have no choice but to make plans for succession and that prompted us to promote the current Executive Director of operations to the Managing Director and the current General Manager to the Executive Director operations.

Our view and target are to make sure this company attains international heights as soon as possible. We are a practical indigenous company and we aspire to make a difference in our sector and impact Nigeria and also we would continue to thank our customers and Nigerians who buy our products.” The newly appointed MD, Umeofia is a graduate of the University of Michigan with a Bachelors in Accounting, Finance and Management Sciences. He had previously worked in a top accounting firm in the United States of America before joining Erisco Foods Limited in 2013.

In his seven years at Erisco foods, he started off as the head of the accounting department and also supervised the quality control department as well as managing the out-states branches of the company.