Erisco Bonpet Group has launched a N100million empowerment scheme to boost small businesses and uplift the lives of Nigerians as part of activities to mark its 40 years of operation.

Chairman/CEO of the group, Chief Eric Umeofia, who spoke at an event held at Amichi Civic Centre, Lagos, said the company started with the assembly of portable fire chemical powder, fire extinguishers and smoke detectors, before venturing into tomatoes and food processing businesses. He said the N100million endowment was specifically targeted to lift men, women and youths in his native Amichi Community in Nnewi Local Government of Anambra State from poverty in view of the economic hardship occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic on most families and businesses.

At the event, 51 people went home with N1million each, including some widows, while others got N100, 000 or N50, 000 to enable them start small businesses. Responding beneficiaries lauded Erisco Group for the gesture pledging to put the funds to good use.

Umeofia said as part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) he recently donated N24million to the Amichi Development Union for the empowerment of hundreds of people, launched a scholarship scheme, built 21 houses for indigent people and extended electricity to them at no cost.