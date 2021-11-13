Asked if he can recall the first book that made him cry, Onuoha looks into the air. His answer will surprise you, “It’s actually my own work, Challenges of Existence, because the characterisation is of a young man that lost his mother very early in life due to a wrong medication. So I had depicted a situation where the woman was keeping expired drugs, and she died as a result. The son was still a young boy in primary school. When I was depicting that and the hardship his stepfather had to make him undergo, it became like a real life story, and I saw my- self shedding tears.” At a point, Onuoha began to interrogate himself: was he not the writer creating the work? Why should he be affected? Momentarily, he dropped the work and walked away.

During his youth, Onuoha enjoyed reading and buying cheap books, mostly from bookstores that sold new and old books. Some of the books were as cheap as 2 kobo or 3 kobo. That was in the 1980s. So he was influenced by the works of Charles Dickens. One of them was David Copperfield where the major character suffered many privations and worked as a minor.