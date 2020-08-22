Paul Erewuba

Football analyst, Ugwunnaya Chiedozie Erondu, has hailed Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhe’s move to Napoli as the best thing to happen to Nigeria football, submitting that the former Lille goal adore would be an asset to the Italian club, even as he maintained that he must be precise at goal to equal the likes of Maradona.

The 11-year-old football analyst, who started talking football at the age of 9, while submitting that Osimhen will lift his current club, stated also that Odion Ighalo’s Manchester United deal is another move that has put Nigeria football on world map.

“With Osimhen and other crop of young players in the Super Eagles, I believe the Gernot Rohr-tutored Eagles are capable of re-enacting the 1994 World Cup and Atlanta ’96 Olympic Games feat at the next World Cup,” Erondu, a.k a Doodo Sports said.

While commenting further on Nigeria sports development, Erondu said sports in the country is on a free fall, arguing that if something urgent is not done, it will get to a stage where Nigeria will not be able to present quality athletes at international competitions.

“If I’m made the Minister of Sports, my first assignment will be to fix the stadia, where athletes will at leat go to practice. The stadia across the country lack adequate equipment for athletes to train.