Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Three erosion-ravaged communities in Anambra State, including Nanka and Oko in Orumba North Local Government Area and Agulu in Anaocha council have lamented the continued devastating effects of erosion in their areas.

They lamented that almost one year after the World Bank through the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) carried out studies on the gully erosion sites with a view to commencing reclamation works on them, work was yet to commence.

Coordinator of Agulu/Nanka/Oko Erosion Management Committee, Damian Okeke-Ogene, at a press briefing in Awka yesterday, lamented that the situation in the areas is worsening as many homes, farmlands and economic trees have been washed off by the erosion.

In a letter addressed to the Country Director of the global bank, yesterday, the traditional rulers of the affected communities, Innocent Obodoakor (Agulu), Godwin Ezeilo Ezeekunie (Nanka) and Laz Ekwueme (Oko), lamented that the erosion has continued to escalate.