Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP), yesterday in Asaba signed contract agreement for the reclamation of the erosion devastated Owanta community in Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State.

NEWMAP, a World Bank assisted programme aimed at addressing gully erosion challenges, signed the agreement with the contracting firm, Levant Construction Limited with the Secretary to Delta State Government, Chiedu Ebie, as witness.

The project, which is expected to be delivered in 18 months, would gulp N2.4 billion.

In his remark, Ebie said the state government was committing N500 million into the Owanta erosion control project as counterpart fund.

He said the Owanta gully erosion site was a source of worry to the government until NEWMAP came into the state in 2016 for the collaboration.

Ebie, who expressed satisfaction with the timelines as indicated in the contract, urged the contracting firm to keep to the terms of the agreement and deliver the job according specification.