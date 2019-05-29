Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The Federal Government has called for joint efforts towards preventing and reclaiming lands from erosion in the country.

Minister of State for Education, Prof. Anthony Anwuka made the call during the official commissioning and handover ceremony of flood and erosion control project around Ochanja Market Onitsha, executed by the Federal Government through the Ecological Fund Office.

Anwuka, who emphasised the need for people to be mindful of their environment, implored communities that benefited from the scheme to avoid indiscriminate dumping of refuse in drainages for its sustenance.

The minister, who stated that Federal Government’s execution of projects across the country was a demonstration of the sincerity of purpose of the Buhari-led administration towards entrenching justice, equity and fairness, commended the Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano and people of Onitsha South for providing a rancour-free environment during the course of the project execution.

Member representing Onitsha North and South Federal Constituency, Lynda Ikpeazu, thanked the Ecological Fund Office for giving consent to the project’s proposal.

She also encouraged the people of the area to reciprocate the gesture by protecting and keeping the drainages clean and refuse free, just as he urged the local government leadership to provide waste bins at strategic places in the area for easy disposal of refuse by residents.