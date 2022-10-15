Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, has assured residents of Aba of government’s determination to embark on emergency remedial works at the gully erosion site when the rains recede.

Ikpeazu said the Abia government would not wait for the Federal Government’s intervention through the Ecological office to save the people from perishing in the erosion.

The governor made the promise on Friday when he visited the site of the gully erosion menacing the residents of Ovom Street, in Ogbor Hill, Aba.

Ikpeazu, while inspecting the erosion site, expressed deep concern at the extent of the destruction and thanked God that no life was lost in the landslide that developed into the gully erosion.

The governor expressed regrets that natural water paths in the area had been converted and houses built on them thereby subjecting the areas to additional pressure.

Ikpeazu noted that the scale of the incident was clearly beyond what the state government could handle effectively.

He pledged to send a definite emergency request to the Federal Government through the Ecological Office in the Presidency which was established to deal with such issues.

The governor advised the people living around the area to relocate to avoid aggravating the situation.

Ikpeazu was met at the site and taken round by the Member representing Aba Central State Constituency at the House of Assembly, Mr Abraham Oba.

Abia Commissioner for Environment, Mr Sam Nwogu, a lawyer and Prince Ogbonna, a former Executive Chairman of Aba North LGA, were among those who accompanied the governor to the site.(NAN)