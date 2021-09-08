From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Chairman of Fairly Used Motor Spare Parts Association Mgbuka, Nnewi, Anambra State, Mr Chinedu Enyeribe has sent a Save Our Soul message to Anambra State govenment through the Commissioner for Trade, Commerce and Wealth Creation, Hon Uchenna Okafor over erosion menace he said that had sacked many traders at the market.

Mr Enyeribe said a recent rainfall at the area had destroyed fifteen stalls at a go which he said had sent the traders out of business.

He told journalists who visited the erosion site that the association had made several appeals to draw government attention to the menace that started some years ago.

“We have written several letters to the State government through the Commissioner for Trade, Commerce and Wealth Creation. They have inspected the site and maybe are planning what to do about it before the recent incident.

“Many of our traders are now relocating to Lagos and other cities to start life afresh. Some have even gone back to their villages.

“Our market toilet facilities had been swept away by the erosion and traders now defecate at nearby bushes and environs which exposes us to the danger of epidemic. We are even afraid of reptiles attack, ” he said.

Enyeribe explained that since the erosion started at the market, over 40 stalls in one zone had been destroyed. He said he even directed some traders within the edge of the erosion to relocate immediately to avoid recording death.

“Our association has been planting giant bamboo trees at the site to check the menace and other palliative measures which included dropping trips of stones at strategic places.

“But the truth is that it is now beyond our capacity to control. If government doesn’t do anything fast, this market will certainly be overrun by the erosion very soon. Over 40 traders are already stranded, ” Enyeribe told journalists.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.