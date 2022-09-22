Anambra State governor, Charles Soludo has called on the Federal Government and other development partners to come to the rescue of his state, lamenting that between 30 to 40 percent of its land

is threatened by erosion and other ecological problems.

Soludo stated this, yesterday, while fielding questions from State House Correspondents, after meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The governor said erosion had become a state of emergency in his state and that even the state’s entire budget for 10 consecutive years would not be enough to remedy the situation.

He said only an immediate intervention from the Federal Government and development partners could save the situation.