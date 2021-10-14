From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Following the unabated and devastating erosion ravaging parts of the university town of Nsukka, Enugu State, resulting in loss of lives and property, a group, under the aegis of United Residents Association of Agbugwu Lane/University Road, Nsukka, has appealed to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to come to their rescue.

Daily Sun gathered that the flooding in the area was occasioned by wrong channeling of floodwater in the area in 2016 during the construction of major roads in Nsukka metropolis, which has displaced many households, destroyed many buildings and led to the death of people in the area.

The group, in a letter addressed to the governor, which was signed by Chief Ambrose Okeyeuzu and Mr. Henry Eze, the chairman and secretary of the group, respectively, appealed for the governor’s quick intervention to forestall further loss of life and property in the area.

The letter noted that rainy season has become a season of agony, misery and destruction of life and property as a result of flood menace in the areas, adding that the group and residents can not afford the technical and financial requirements to arrest the situation.

“We wish to refer to our earlier letter on the above subject matter and to express our profound appreciation to you for your promise to commence work as soon as the rainy season subsides on the Alu Udele-Agbugeu-UNN gate.

“Even as we wait your intervention with high hope, residents in the area have been having nightmares any day it rained as floodwater continue to overflow the drainages into residential houses, causing destruction of life and properties and more hardship to the people.

“It is almost one year since you made your promise to salvage the situation but nothing has been done. Worst still, the last culvert constructed by the association through contribution and donations to ameliorate the situation has been washed away by the rampaging floods and this has further aggravated the situation.

“It is against this backdrop that we humbly appeal for your intervention with a view to addressing permanently the flood overflow and forestall further loss of lives and damage to property,” they said.

Daily Sun investigation revealed that the said flood emanates from Enugu Road and had ravaged the area since the reconstruction of the road in 2016. It has claimed about six lives, including children and the students of the University of Nigeria Nsukka.

Our reporter, who visited the affected area saw buildings and fences washed away by the flood, making residents homeless.

