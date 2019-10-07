Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Ekwulobia Peoples Assembly (EPA), the town union government of the community in Aguata Local Government Area, Anambra State, yesterday, raised the alarm over the continuous devastating effect of gully erosion in the area.

In a press statement signed by Emeka Maduabuchi and Vincent Okonkwo, President and Secretary General of EPA, they disclosed that the Umuchiana gully erosion which had rendered over 200 Ekwulobia people homeless in the past has gradually become active again while erosion control barriers installed by Anambra State govt in the past has been breached.

While calling on the Anambra State government to expedite action on the erosion control, the town union body also said pockets of gully erosion is also building up at Ula and Eziagulu villages in Ekwulobia presently despite the fact their various villages are doing a lot in controlling the menace of gully erosion by constructing new catchment pits and de-silting existing ones.

Expressing fears that Ekwulobia people may become refugees in their own town soon unless urgent action is taken, they said the body is articulating a bill to be sent to Anambra State House of Assembly, through their representative in the House, Dr Okey Okoye seeking a pathway to sustainable and lasting solutions to the endemic gully erosion problems in Anambra State.