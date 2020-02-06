Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

Traders have raised the alarm over threat to their businesses as gully erosion eats deep into the Fairly Used and New Motorcycle Dealers Association Market (FUNMDA) in Nnewi, Anambra State.

They said about five warehouses and some shops were already affected by erosion in the area.

Chairman of the market, Eloka Ubajekwe, told Daily Sun, that the traders would appreciate Governor Willie Obiano relocates them to another site.

Ubajekwe, however, lauded Governor Obiano, for awarding the contract for the control of the erosion.

“We believe strongly that with that intervention, and given the speed applied by the construction firm, the effect will be drastically slowed. The intervention will certainly give lasting check to the erosion,” said Ubajekwe.

The market leader, however, appealed to the governor to relocate the market to a befitting permanent site, saying the current market space was grossly insufficient to accommodate increasing business activities. On the recent border closure, Ubajekwe said the policy had affected the market negatively because traders could neither import nor export freely.

He called on the Federal Government to reconsider its stand on the border closure, noting that insecurity in Nigeria was not as a result of the country’s porous border.