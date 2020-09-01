Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, has described as alarming the problem of erosion facing the state and has sort the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking to State House Correspondents after meeting with the President in the Presidential Villa, Uzodinma, said Buhari has given his assurance of prompt intervention.

Asked if he was looking into how past ecological funds were utilized, he said: “I don’t know of what happened before I became the governor but you know I am a parliamentarian and under the law we have National Council of Environment and Ecological Fund, it is a discretionary fund, it takes only the approval of the President for those funds to be used. If you identify ecological site that requires intervention and you write to the President through the Secretary to the Federal Government and they consider some of the projects, those projects will be awarded by the Ecological Fund office.

“I don’t know of money being given to governors, maybe this was before my time but what what I have done is to identify the critical areas, if you go to Federal University of Technology Owerri towards Avu, you will see that the road is almost being cut into two and because of the population of students living across the other side, if nothing is done, you find a situation where students will not have access to their usual lectures and again the lives and property of those in those areas are also threatened.

“If you recall in 1982 President Shagari visited Imo State of then and made a promise to correct Amucha erosion, that Amucha erosion has so degraded to the extent that it is now a death trap. Incidentally it is part of the area that the Imo State government is struggling now to get Julius Berger to dualize the road. I am sure that if the Federal Government intervenes and take the erosion aspect of the road, it will be cheaper for Imo State and affordable for us to pay a contractor like Julius Berger to now concentrate on the road alone.

“So these are some of the things I brought to the knowledge of Mr. President and I can assure you, in his usual magnanimous manner, he is committed because he has the listening ear.

“When I resumed on January, you will recall last year, Owerri people were going to market using canoe, the level of flooding in Owerri was terrible so what I did first was to review the Owerri master plan, identify the drawing of the drainage system established since 1981 and then got in touch with the company that did the job from Isreal.”

Speaking on the issue of an Igbo presidency, he said the choice of a presidential candidate is a partisan choice not a tribal one.

He aligned views with the sentiments on the matter shared recently by the former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor-Kalu, who said any person can contest from anywhere since the APC hasn’t zoned it.

Uzodinma said: “Well you know the position is not vacant now, there is a sitting President and we are practicing partisan democracy and not tribal democracy. So the emergence of presidential candidate will come on pary by party basis, not tribe by tribe basis. But if there are other internal factors that will form part of the considerations for parties taking decision of course, that will be entirely the job of the leadership of those political parties and I think that is the right thing to do.”

The governor responded to a variety of questions including the impasse between he and the former state governor Rochas Okorocha, said he bears no ill will towards the former governor but that he has to understand he is the state governor now.

He said: “On the issue of Okorochas the former governor, he is my brother, my very good brother in whom I am well please, I have no issue with him, the only thing is that he is now the former governor and I am now the current governor. Once we we understand that, we don’t have any issue.”

Speaking on the recent protests by pensioners over unpaid pensions, he described it as false and that with e-governance as prescribed by the World Bank, no genuine pensioner is being owed.

Uzodinma said: “Well the issue of pension in Imo State like I did say in many other fora where I had the opportunity to speak to press men is that I met a pension system that was analogue based, where the number of Pensioners are not known, where those who are pensioners are not known, where those who are not pensioners are receiving pension

“So I embarked on the process of automation and this is a recommendation from World Bank under their States’ Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) programme. Of course because of the automation we had some slight delay in meeting up with the regular payment of Pensioners. But now that we have almost finished with the automation, there is no verified pensioner in Imo State that has not received his pension allowance since I became the governor.

“And true to it, we have captured most of the biometrics of those who were not captured under the former regime. The leadership of Nigeria Union of Pensioners Imo State branch is working with us, they even have a desk in their office taking complaints and regularizing those who have not been verified to be verified before they will be paid.

“But we have this experience of political opponents who hired those who are not pensioners to carry out protest and 15 or 20 of them have been remanded in prison custody, those that were caught with arms and ammunition.

“It is a criminal issue, they are not pensioners, those that were caught by Police that were remanded are not pensioners. Of course the matter is now in Court. But I can tell you if there is anybody from Imo State who says he is pensioner tell him to give you his new ID card because we have a new ID card with biometrics.

“We have introduced NIPs automation, once we have you BVN and bank details, you don’t need to go to anybody to ask for your pension. Only yesterday, I received a team from the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Auditor General of the Federation who came for States’ Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) programme inspection and they were marveled with the level of automation I have done within short period. What we are trying to do in Imo State now is e-governance so that we can make life easier for our people.”

The governor said he used the opportunity to expressed the region’s gratitude on the completion and opening of the Enugu Airport and the speed and the pace of work at the Second Niger Bridge and the various agric intervention programmes.