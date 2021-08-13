By Christian Agadibe

Malaysia-based Nigerian actor, Abbey Abimbola aka Crackydon has premiered Blackout, a movie inspired by the plight of Nigerians over erratic power supply.

Speaking at the premiere where guests enjoyed the performance of Jaywon, Crackydon stated: “I came up with the story because of the situations Nigerians are facing over lack of electricity. Why is it that Nigerians still depend on generator as the only source of power supply considering the air pollution and its health hazard? I didn’t make the movie just for money but to expose the ills in the country. So, coming out with a story like this, I will be glad if I get support for the movie.”

Crackydon described Blackout as an interracial movie with lots of international actors and with a budget running into millions. In his words: “Considering the international part of the movie that we had to travel to so many places, the estimated budget for the movie is N55 million. But if I had to consider a lot of things, I will say N60 million, because there are some things we did not pay for as a result of our partnership with Maras TV, one of the biggest TV channels in Asia.”

When asked about the challenges faced in producing the movie, Crackdon said: “Some of the challenges encountered during the shooting of the movie were movements from one location to another, as some of the vehicles we used broke down on the road. Also, I could not get proper equipment so I had to improvise. And why I was shooting the movie in Asia, one of my actors miscalculated his moves and he almost lost his life. But thank God everything went well at the end of the day.”

Meanwhile, the film has hit cinemas all over the country.

