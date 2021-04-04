From Tony Osauzo, Benin

A group, Uromi Like Minds Initiatives (ULMI), yesterday, donated assorted food items to less privileged individuals and groups in Uromi, the headquarters of Esan North-East Local Government Area of Edo State.

Chairman of the group, Sylvester Ekpen, said the donation was part of its Easter welfare outreach and was aimed at bringing joy and happiness to the less privileged in the society.

He said the organisation in the past, had also taken its outreach to elderly peoples home, traditional bone setters and also paid bills for indigent patients in hospitals in and around Uromi.

“The just concluded Easter Welfare Outreach of ULMI targeted these same categories of people and was designed to bring to life the hope of Jesus’ Resurrection, which we celebrate at Easter,” he said.

Vice chairman of the group, who doubles as chairman of the welfare committee, Sebastine Osita, said the organization had other projects coming in the months ahead to help lift the people and town of Uromi.