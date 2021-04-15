Esan Leadership Summit, with the theme: Esan leadership Question: Matters Arising, is set to hold on May 29 at Ewohimi, Edo State.

At a briefing, Tim Okojie Ave, head of the organising committee and publisher, National Chronicle magazine said: “Our mission is to set in place at the summit, motion an agenda for the future of Esan nation to be economically prosperous, politically vibrant, culturally dynamic and be at peace with itself.”

He said key Esan sons and daughters have been selected to deliver papers at the 2-day event, among them are former minister of works , Chief Mike Onelememem, Ken Imansuangbon, Sir Aletor Solomon Iyere, an investment expert, Herberta Okonofua, a grassroots female politician, Parick Ejedawe, a security expert and Josie Ogedegbe, ex- chairman, Igueben Local Government Area among others.

The Chief special Guest of Honour is Clifford Ordia, senator representing, Edo central, while special Guest of Honour is Marcus Onobun, Speaker Edo State Assembly.

Side attractions will be the induction of some Esan sons and daughters into the prestigious Esan Most Influential Hall of Fame, Esan cultural dance, and a communique at the end of the event that will serve as a road map for the people.