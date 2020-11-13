This year’s edition of the Esan National Day celebration, aimed at the promotion and celebration of Esan tradition, arts and culture, will hold December 27, 2020, at the compound of the famous professor and former governor of the defunt Bendel State, Ambrose F. Alli, at Ekpoma, Edo State.

The event, which is the third in the series, is packaged by Esan Mega Forum, the apex, largest Edo Central socio-cultural organisation. The line up of the events for this year’s celebration, according to a press release signed by the president of Esan Mega Forum, organizers of the event, prince Innocent Omozokpia, include lectures on Esan history, acrobatics display, cultural carnival, arts exhibition, beauty contest, fashion parade, singing and dance competition, and awards presentation.

Already, top Esan musicians/entertainers, Nollywood actors have comfirmed thier attendance. They include Charles Inojie, top actor, Emperor Wadada, the Esan Hall of Fame award-winning musician, Dr. Afile, Hon. Aizonofe, Diamond White, Sammonno David and Glory Akhuemokhan, alias Egbenuneghan. The hilarious MC Allamano and MC Woman Boy will entertain guests.

As a build-up and support for the event, top hotels in Ekpoma and its environs have announced 20 per cent discount for guests who attend the event.

The annual event is expected to be graced by who is who in Esanland, political stakeholders, academicians, traditional rulers, market women and students.