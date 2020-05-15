Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Legislative arm of Esan South East Local Government Area, yesterday, sacked its leader, Ernest Egwemi and elected Lucky Ukaki as the new leader.

The legislative also impeached its majority leader, Israel Iyanobor and elected Anthonia Iyangbe as the new majority leader.

The principal officers were impeached by seven out of the 10 members of the legislative arm.

Egwemi, Iyanobor, Evans Ogbeiye and Iyanobor were accused of gross financial misconduct and anti-party activities.

The former principal officers were also accused of being rubber stamp to the administration of the former chairman of the council that was sacked last March by the court.

Ogbeiye and Iyanomo were suspended pending the investigation of allegations levelled against them.

The House had earlier passed a vote of no confidence in Egwemi before the impeachment.

Efforts to get reactions from the impeached legislative leader proved abortive, but a close ally to him described the impeachment as null and void.

According to him, councillors representing the 10 wards of Esan South East council, were held hostage at the local government secretariat, Ubiaja.