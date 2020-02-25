Gloria Ikegbule

Envisioned to nurture a vibrant academic community through credence to research, training and service, University of Science, Commerce and Business Administration (ESCAE), Benin Republic held her 2019 graduation and matriculation ceremony. The event marked as the fourth, took place at Tiwani ceremonial hall, Port-Novo, Benin and saw the admission and graduation of foreign undergraduates and postgraduates students.

ESCAE also known in French as Ecole Superieure Des Enterprise du Benin was established in October 2008. The technology-oriented institution offers diploma, degree, and postgraduate programmes under five faculties: Arts and Communication, Social and Management, Science and Technology, Law and Political Studies and, Education and are affiliated to some universities in Niger, Ivory Coast, Chad, and Ghana.

The graduation list had a record of 400 undergraduates and 54 postgraduate students some of which have Nigerian names. There were also special invitees from Nigeria and they are Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressive Congress; Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde, the governor of Oyo State; Babatunde Hunpe, member, House of Federal Representative and Prince Musibau Adekunle Ashafa, Chairman, Oto-Awori LCDA, Ijaniki, Lagos.

Addressing the new in-take and graduating students, the Chancellor of the institution, Dr. Theodore Mehoba emphasised that the purpose of the university is to prepare students for service to their fatherlands with a positive impact on the African continent.

Encouraging the matriculating students to get the best of the institution, he compelled them to be of good behaviour in the school as well as to respect the laws of the Benin Republic.

The young and growing university, the don added is contributing to national development by satisfying the intellectual and industry needs of the society.

“The purpose of university education is to be trained to serve and improve humanity. African countries will become great if you work hard at your studies and come out to serve and improve the prevailing conditions in our continent’’.

Speaking further, the Registrar, Marius Ahonon, an engineer admonished the new entrants to realise the importance of tertiary institution and take advantage of its provisions to develop themselves with the vision of serving humanity.

He also encouraged the graduating students to be worthy ambassador of the institution.

Challenging the students to give in their best to be educated having left their families and countries to be in the school, he called on well-meaning individuals, corporate Nigerian and philanthropists to support infrastructural and capacity development of the university.

“University is special for so many reasons. You are here to develop your talents so that you can contribute in a meaningful way to the development of Benin Republic, Nigeria, and Africa. If you take your studies seriously, this purpose will be realised.

“There is a need to raise funds to expand our programme and projects. We need funds to improve our physical presence in terms of infrastructure and the quality of service. I, therefore, use this opportunity to solicit for support from individuals, corporate Nigerian and philanthropists to be able to deliver on pending projects and programme,” he requested.

The school management while congratulating parents and guardians of the admitted and graduating students expressed confidence in the institution to groom and graduate students who are better schooled to be leaders from all walks of life.