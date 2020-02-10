Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Experts have recaptured a male hyena which escaped from the Imo State Zoological Garden and Wildlife Park in the early hours of Monday.

The General Manager of the zoo, Francis Abioye, who confirmed the recapture of the animal, told our correspondent that the hyena was recaptured after six hours of its escape by experts.

Before the recapturing, there was heavy panic within the Nekede autonomous community in Owerri West council area, the host community where the zoo is located.

The GM, who led the rescue operation, said there was no casualty as the animal was recaptured by experts through a “Physical Restricted Method”.

He disclosed that the operation lasted six hours before the animal was eventually captured.

Abioye explained that the operation was aided by armed personnel of the Civil Defense Corps attached to the zoo.

The zoo manager advised the general public to go about their normal business as the situation has been put under control.