From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

An escaped prisoner from the Benin correctional facility – a convicted armed robber identified as “Collins” – and two other suspected notorious criminals, Onome Efetobore and Glory Reuben, have their met waterloo at the hands of a mob in Oghara, Delta State.

All three convicts were lynched by an angry mob for allegedly attempting to kidnap a victim, whose identity was not disclosed, at Oghara Junction.

Although they were rescued from grip of the mob by the police, they gave up the ghost at the General Hospital, Oghara, where they rushed to for treatment.

Acting Public Relations Officer of the Delta State Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the development, said the criminals were seriously beaten by the mob before the rescue.

Edafe said one locally made pistol and three live cartridges were recovered.

He urged the public to always call the police and stay away from executing jungle justice at every given opportunity.

The police spokesman also confirmed the arrest of five suspected vandals whose lorry with registration numbern BDG 358 YA was intercepted by operatives during a routine patrol in Warri.

He said the impounded lorry was loaded with 170 pieces of 6-inch pipes already cut to various sizes.

‘The suspects are allegedly experts in the act of vandalizing Federal Government Pipeline at Ogulagha Dried Land.

‘The five occupants, Lukeman Jimoh (40), Shola Bimigo, Yahaya Ikane (55), Ebi Yeregha (41) and Lawal Aliyu (35) were arrested while the lorry was impounded. Investigation is ongoing,’ he said.