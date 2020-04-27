Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A suspected COVID-19 patient, who escaped from the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, Ondo, has returned.

Chief Medical Director, Oluwole Ige, disclosed this while addressing reporters in Ondo town.

He said the patient has shown symptoms of the disease, stressing that his report is still being expected.

“I can tell you that the patient has returned to the hospital. We are on top of the situation.

He is still a suspected case. We are waiting for the result of the test conducted for him and two others,” he said.

The sudden disappearance of the patient has led to unnecessary panick in the town as the people now live in fear.

The patient, it was gathered, was admitted at the Accident and Emergency unit of the hospital before his disappearance.