From Marcel Alozie, Enugu

The Cerntre for Ethics and Self Value Orientation (CESVO) has announced the Enugu State College of Education (Technical), ESCET, Enugu, as the 3rd Best Ethics Compliance Award winner for proper utilization of fund in the institution.

CESVO is an International Non-Governmental Organization that exposes corruption, promotes ethical and value leadership, as well as providing ethical education and self value orientation of global citizen among public institutions.

The Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of the organization, Ethicist, Salih Musa Yakubu, stated that among the 10 state Colleges of Education in Nigeria selected for the assessment, ESCET came third.

He commended the Provost, Dr Osondu Eze and his management team for their prudence in ensuring proper utilization of TETfund projects and other revenues for the institution, which earned them the award.

Yakubu maintained that the provost and his team have successfully passed their workplace Ethical Leadership Performance test as an ethical upright public servants in Nigeria after the organization’s annual independent secret assessment programme in 80 tertiary institutions in Nigeria for 2020/2021 academic year, urging them to keep it up.

The provost, Dr Eze in his response, thanked the representatives of the organization for the honour done him and his management team and urged the organization not to relent in upholding the already established values and integrity which the organization is known for.

The highpoint of the event was the presentation of Professional Ethics Compliance Award to the provost and the management team of the institution.

