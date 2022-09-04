Ese Brume has emerged as the Women’s Long Jump event winner at the Diamond League Meet right inside the Allianz Memorial Van Damme in Brussels, Belgium.

The 26-year-old leaped a distance of 6.83m to finish in the first position ahead of Quanesha Burks of the United States, who finished second with 6.54m and Italian Larissa Lapichino in the third position with 6.52.

In the previous editions, Brume came close to the first position, finishing 2nd in Doha in 2018 and 2nd in Eugene in 2022.

Brume becomes the second Nigerian alongside Tobi Amusan, who has booked a ticket to be part of the Zurich final taking place next week. It has been an eventful year for the two Nigerian athletes starting with the World Athletic Championship, where Amusan won gold, and Brume got the silver medal in the Commonwealth Games in August, where both nicked gold in their respective events.

Meanwhile, there are strong indications that Nigeria is likely to lose the Women’s 4X100m relay gold for doping.

A member of Team Nigeria Women’s 4x100m Relay team at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham has tested positive for a banned substance, plunging the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) into a fresh doping crisis, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

The team which consists of Tobi Amusan, Rosemary Chukwuma, Favor Ofili and Grace Nwokocha won gold and set a new African record of 42.10 seconds.