One common thing with Nigerians, whether born on home soil or abroad, have is the talent in them shinning through.

Eseosa Sule, a Scottish-born Nigerian teenager, who played for Celtic U-17 youth team, is a wonder to watch on the field.

The 16-year-old Scottish striker recently signed his first professional contract with Scottish Football giants, Celtic. Born to Nigerian parents, Esosa is a dynamic playmaker, who has a fantastic eye for a pass and scores every type of goal.

The contract came immediately after shinning in the Generation Adidas Cup – a competition for youth players from clubs like Manchester United, Flamengo and a host of MLS teams – in April.

Eseosa Sule, accompanied by his dad and mum while signing his contract was presented with his first team jersey and would wear the number 79 jersey for Celtic in 2022/23.

One of the highest rated young players from the Scottish set up at the moment, he is surely one to keep an eye on.

Eseosa Sule was in the thick of it all for Celtic at the 2022 Adidas competition.

The teenager, whose father, Oyekeretin Sule, is a die-hard fan of the round-leather game, turned heads in his club’s 4-0 thumping of Charlotte U-17 at the competition.

The wonderkid netted a brace; scoring in just four minutes into the clash, and added his second for Celtic’s third of the game on the 43rd minute. He then assisted his teammate, Thomas Hatton, for the U-17 side’s fourth goal 16 minutes later.

Eseosa was also instrumental in the team’s second clash of the competition. He converted his spot kick during the shootout over Philadephia Union U-17 after a gruelling 1-1 in normal time to help his club to 6-5 victory.

But his team narrowly lost 2-3 to Columbus Crew U-17. They had gone ahead 2-0 inside 15 minutes at the competition, but they allowed the US club come back from into he game to snatch the victory.

In their 2-1 over Cincinnati U-17, the Scottish-born Eseosa Sule displayed wizardry in the lattsck..Eseosa’s cross was palmed into the direction of the his 16-year-old teammate, Daniel Kelly, who finished with ease early in the first half.

Eseosa Sule”s performance left former Cincinnati and Philadelphia Union midfielder, Michael Lahoud, was impressed by Eseosa’s performance, whom he rightly credited for Kelly goal.

“As soon as the rebound comes, he takes the gift,” he said on MLS commentary.

“It’s that man Sule. He holds up the play well and then keep an eye on Kelly.