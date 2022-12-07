Crack London-based Nigerian boxer and West African Boxing Union (WABU) featherweight champion, Taiwo “Esepor” Agbaje will face Richard Taruc Pumicpic of the Philippines for the World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental featherweight title at GOtv Boxing Night 27 on December 26.

The event will take place at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

Details of the event, which is the biggest boxing show in Africa, were disclosed on Tuesday in a statement by the event organisers, Flykite Productions.

The WBF title clash, which headlines the six-bout show, according to the statement, has all the trappings of an explosive encounter. The undefeated Agbaje, a knockout specialist, is taking on the most high-profile opponent of his career so far. Pumicpic, the equally knockout-savvy Filipino. While Agbaje has won nine fights by knockout, the Filipino has won seven within the distance.

The show will also stage a national Super Featherweight challenge duel between Michael Adesodun and Idris Aloma; national Super Lightweight duel between Bartholomew Abuchi and Adeyemi “Spirit” Adekanla; as well as a national Bantamweight face-off between Opeyemi “Golden Boy” Ibrahim and Sodiq “Happy Boy” Adeleke.

In the two other bouts, graduate boxer, Sikiru “Iya Eleja” Shogbesan will square up with Sodiq Oyakojo in a Super Featherweight challenge contest, while female ring artists, Sofiat Lateef and Abosede Akinsanya will clash in a national Middleweight challenge bout.