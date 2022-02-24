By Merit Ibe

Environmental Science Hygiene (ESH) Ltd, a manufacturing company in Nigeria has launched Palm Tree Hygiene foaming hand sanitizer.

The product, which is first of its kind; all-natural foaming hand sanitiser, manufactured and distributed in the country, was launched in tandem with the commissioning of a state-of-the-art factory at Ikeja, Lagos.

The company, a subsidiary of ESH, United Kingdom, said the uniqueness of the palm tree hygiene hand sanitizer comes from the alcohol extraction process, which is sourced naturally and distilled from the sap of the palm tree, without any damage to the tree and no harmful impact on the environment.

The product also moisturises and gives off a coconut scent, helping to decongest the nasal pathways. The premium sanitizer, which has been proven to be effective in combating zoonotic germs, like viruses, parasites and fungi, is firstly certified in the UK under European standards EN1276 and by NAFDAC.

Chief Executive Officer, ESH Ltd Nigeria, who spoke on the inspiration for the product, noted that with industry knowledge and insights, the company found out that 80 percent of customers prefer foaming as opposed to gel or liquid sanitizers.

Awolesi said it is with this learning from the health industry coupled with years of internal expertise that ESH introduced the innovative product sourced from local palm trees, “fresh from nature’s palm to yours.

On her part, Managing Director, Mrs. Sola Adebowale, expressed excitement on the launch. “We are extremely honoured to announce such a unique product, Palm Tree® Hygiene foaming sanitizer. At the onset of COVID-19, we saw the need for an all-natural sanitizer that is effective in protecting humans while also being environmentally sustainable.

A product that will be instrumental in assisting health care institutions in preventing the spread of infectious viruses. So, for three years we embarked on research to bring to the public the PalmTree Hygiene foaming hand sanitizer. We believe that this product will cater to individuals but more so institutions that crave sanitizing products that cater to the healthcare needs of families, employees or patients. It is also exciting to do this whilst also creating opportunities for SMEs to scale their business. We have built a world-class factory that small and medium scale businesses can leverage to produce and package their products.”

Commenting on the sustainability efforts of ESH, Mrs. Solape Hammond, Special Adviser, Development Goals and Investment, Lagos State, commended the initiative. “It is exciting to see another business in Nigeria that is passionate about proliferating and promoting sustainable and environmentally-friendly products. With the launch of the product and the commissioning of the factory, this will bring in new jobs and diversify our economic source for GDP whilst increasing the economic viability of our country.”

The state of the art factory was built with the intent to support small and medium businesses in the country by giving them access to the factory to manufacture their products. SMEs in Nigeria are reported to employ a larger percentage of the population. Recognizing the important contribution of SMEs to the economy, ESH Nigeria commissioned its full capacity factory to help local businesses package their goods for sale. The fully fitted factory offers small businesses the opportunity to use world-class and approved equipment in their production and packaging process.

The ESH, Nigeria is a wholly-owned subsidiary of environmental science group (ESG) in the United Kingdom with over 24 years of experience in environmental hygiene. The company is involved in safety, workplace activity safety protection (WASP) sheets, identifying chemical hazards and providing on-site COSHH monitoring, LEV testing and chemical risk assessment services.

ESH Ltd Nigeria’s natural progression will be in the development and manufacturing of hygiene products and will include hand sanitizers, sprays, medicated soaps, surface/floor wipes and disinfectants.