Kid fashion model, Eshiet Nsikan, has beaten 24 other competitors to emerge winner of this year’s, La Mode Magazine Kid of the Year, award.

In a signed statement by the CEO and Publisher, La Mode Magazine, Sandra Odige, the online competition is in a bid to promote and shine the light on the face of the next generation of African Fashion and Lifestyle industry.

“It is also aimed at searching for the most fashionable and stylish kid in the country, to represent its prestigious brand all year round.

“The edition saw 25 of the most fashionable and fabulous kids in the country, fiercely battle it out together, after been selected from thousands of applicants, for who will emerge as the La Mode Kid of The Year 2021, and become La Mode Kid of The Year 2021, and the face of the next generation of the African fashion and lifestyle industry.

“The competition which ended on Friday, April 30, saw Eshiet Nsikan emerge as the winner, with Gold Awomiluyi and the adorable Odele Adeola emerging as the 1st and second runner up respectively.

“The winner os set to win lots of amazing prizes which includes a whooping cash prize of N500,000, a cover feature on La Mode magazine, special recognition award at the La Mode Magazine Green October Event 2021 (La Mode Kid of the year award recognition), Walk the runway at the Green October Event 2021, features on top National Newspapers and Media Outlets across the country, endorsement deals and so much more.”

La Mode Magazine is an award-winning top-notch publication and one of the best in Africa.

The magazine was founded by Mrs. Sandra Odige. It is a Nigeria based monthly print and digital publication established in 2011. The Magazine brand is known for its innovative and creative initiatives and style of publishing.