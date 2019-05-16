Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

After months of intense screening, the governing council of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, has appointed Prof. Charles Okechukwu Esimone as the sixth substantive vice chancellor of the institution.

He is to take over from the outgoing vice-chancellor, Prof Joseph Ahaneku, whose tenure ends on June 3, 2019.

Esimone, a professor of Biopharmaceutics and Pharmaceutical Microbiology in the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Nnamdi Azikiwe University is also the pioneer dean of the Faculty.

The university Director of Information, Public Relations and Chief Protocol, Dr Emmanuel Ojukwu, in a press briefing in Awka, said the governing council of the university led by the pro-chancellor and chairman, Alhaji Azeez Dotun Bello appointed Esimone after a rigorous screening process of the top ten applicants pruned down from the initial 37 professors who applied for the plum position.