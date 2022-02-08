Enugu State Internal Revenue Service (ESIRS) will today hold a one day summit on Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in Enugu.

The summit, according to the Chairman of ESIRS, Emeka Odo, will bring together top government functionaries and technocrats to formulate and agree on strategies to achieve Enugu State government’s robust N34 billion IGR target as contained in this year’s budget.

Odo, who disclosed that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is expected to declare the summit open, added that those to attend the strategic event include commissioner for Finance and Economic Development; commissioner for Budget; special adviser to the governor on Financial Matters; permanent secretary, Ministry of Finance; accountant general; executive secretary, Enugu State Economic Planning Commission; ESIRS chairman; all directors in the service; permanent secretary and directors of Finance of all the major revenue generating ministries and parastatals; registrar and bursar of all state government-owned tertiary institutions in the state, among others.

He said the summit is being organised by ESIRS in collaboration with the state economic planning commission.