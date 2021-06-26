From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Enraged by the impotence of charms prepared for them by their native doctor, one Paschal Okeke from Umudim-Ukwu Orji, Awomama in Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State, some alleged members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) killed and beheaded the juju priest on Saturday.

The incident, which was disclosed in a statement by the media adviser to the Imo State Commissioner of Police, Mike Abattam, revealed that the ESN members shot the native doctor, beheaded him and burned his corpse.

Not done, the angry men of the armed wing of Igbo separatist group IPOB razed down the building of the native doctor whom they accused of not preparing potent charms for them which they attributed to the loss of most of their members.

‘The remnants of IPOB /ESN terror groups turned the gun on their juju priest, one Paschal Okeke of Umudim Ukwu Orji Awomama in Oru East LGA of Imo State. They shot him, decimated his remains, excised the head and burnt the body and his house for the futile efficacy of the charms he had given the group over time and the colossal failure to protect them from police bullets,’ part of the statement reads.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, has commended officers and men of the command in the ongoing campaign to decimate armed terrorists in the state.

He warned in strong terms other members of the terror groups to surrender and get rehabilitated or face the consequences, whilst urging residents of the state to go about their lawful business.

