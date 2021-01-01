From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said that its security outfit, the Eastern Security Network (ESN,) do not need sophisticated weapons to defeat insurgents in the South East.

According to the media and publicity secretary of the group, Emma Powerful, in a statement yesterday, said the determination and the will of the people would motivate the security outfit to fight against terrorism and other criminal elements in the zone.

He said: “ESN security operatives do not need sophisticated weapons to defend Biafranland against terrorists although such are readily available should the need arise.

“Killer herdsmen, kidnappers and criminals, who have been terrorizing our people, understand that the game has changed for good. The will and determination of the people is all that is required.

“The morale of the men is very high; weapon or no weapon, we are ready to die in defence of our ancestral lands. After all, the Nigerian Army, with its fabled sophisticated armoury, is today capitulating before a ragtag Boko Haram insurgent army and bandits.”

Speaking on the South East governors distancing themselves from the outfit, Powerful said: “We never expected the governors to support Eastern Security Network.

“The governors are part of our problem because of their selfish interests. They are the ones benefitting under the current one Nigeria slavery.

“But the truth remains that their dissociation from the security outfit is of no significance or consequence. ESN is the people’s movement.”