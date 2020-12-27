From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) has vowed to deal with anybody who attempts to work against the success of security outfit, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Media and publicity secretary of the group, Emma Powerful, claimed IPOB through intelligence gathering had discovered that some South East governors had engaged traditional rulers and president-generals of communities to attack the security outfit to pave way for confrontation with the army.

““The game plan is to orchestrate crisis between the vigilance groups and ESN to pave the way for Nigeria soldiers to attack ESN personnel.

“We, therefore, wish to warn all vigilantes in every state of Biafra who have been/may be contacted or are being recruited by the masterminds of this evil agenda through the traditional rulers and president generals of any community or town in Biafraland to attack ESN operatives to have a rethink. Embarking on such unholy mission is suicidal.

“Anyone, vigilantce group, community, traditional ruler or president general, political elite or anybody under any guise who will connive with the enemy to expose or attack ESN in their locality will live in eternal regret of such satanic mission. It’s not a threat but a promise!

“ESN is a child of necessity which has come to stay. The failure of governors from the South East and South South to float a regional security outfit to protect the people against terrorists gave birth to ESN to do what the cowardly governors failed to do. It’s the people’s movement and no amount of sabotage can stop it. Anyone standing in its way shall be crushed.

“May we also advise the Army and other security agencies to stop dissipating energy towards stopping ESN and rather channel it against Boko Haram, ISWAP, bandits and other terrorists rampaging the North.

“They should be concerned about rescuing the north from the enclave of terrorists instead of wasting resources to hunt down ESN personnel securing Biafra land against terrorists.” Powerful said.