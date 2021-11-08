From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) said its security arm, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) on Saturday repelled attack from herdsmen who invaded a community in Enugu State.

Spokesman of the group, Emma Powerful, in a statement said the intruders had planned on taken advantage of the Anambra State governorship election to wreak havoc on the said community it declined to mentioned its name but was subdued.

While reiterating the aim of the security outfit in the South East, Powerful vowed that it would continue to live up to expectation.

“ESN was created to ensure these blood suckers are not allowed any breeding space in Biafra land. This security outfit has been living up to its responsibly, and Biafrans home and in the Diaspora are very proud of our gallant men and women serving in ESN.

“The enemies and their sponsors thought they could take us unawares but unfortunately for them our gallant ESN operatives keep vigil over the entire Biafra land 24 hours.

“While election in Anambra State was going on the enemies deployed terrorists disguising as herdsmen to Enugu State to attack unsuspecting Biafrans but the vigilance of our ESN operatives paid off as these agents of death and sorrow were repelled.

“No matter how hard they try we will not allow any inch of Biafra land to be invaded by terrorists again. Never again shall ESN and IPOB allow Biafran women and girls to be raped by uncircumcised terrorists. We shall continue to defend our ancestral land no matter the price.

“We warn the sponsors of these jihadists and their foot soldiers to stop wasting their time because no part of Biafra land will be occupied by terrorists.”

IPOB reechoed its clamour for a referendum for the people of South East. “The forced marriage by Britain can no longer work. Biafrans are tired of staying together with mass murderers. We can’t continue to live in a country where the lives of our people have no values. We will no longer belong to a country where cows are valued above human lives. We want to stay on our own where we can guarantee the lives and safety of our people,” Powerful stated.

