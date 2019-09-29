Emma Jemegah, Spain

Excitement is in the air in the Catalan capital, where Espanyol will be looking for their first 2019/20 win at the RCDE Stadium, against Valladolid who have picked up four points on the road already.

Outside this match -up is Eibar hosting Celta Vigo – the Galicians have an excellent record at Ipurua in recent seasons, and have drawn their two LaLiga Santander away games so far this term at Sevilla and Atletico.

Real Mallorca then visit Deportivo Alaves for the first time in the top flight since 2005. Coincidentally Takeshi Kubo’s current side also had a Japan international, with Yoshito Okubo in the Balearic Islander’s squad back then.

Levante are still unbeaten at their Ciutat de Valencia stadium but will face a challenge from high-flying Osasuna, who rested a number of important players for their game at Madrid midweek.

The weekend programme ends on Sunday evening at the Estadio Sanchez Pizjuan where Sevilla and Real Sociedad will both be looking to continue their excellent starts to the season.