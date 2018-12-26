The man, Dogara, is a natural born leader whose sterling qualities are exceptional. He is one man who grew steadily through hard work, discipline, prudence, fear of God…

Turaki Hassan

“I would rather be hated for who I am than be loved for who I am not”- Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Barrister Yakubu Dogara, is 51 years old. Today, he has added another eventful year. Another year of service to God and country. His is a life full of purpose. Indeed, a life of service to humanity.

The Speaker clocked 50 years last year and for the first time in his adult life, celebrated his birthday. Last year’s event was not a celebration of himself but an avenue to renew his commitment to serve humanity, assist the needy and rededicate himself to that noble cause of ‘being our brothers’ keepers’ with the launching of the Yakubu Dogara Foundation.

The man, Dogara, is a natural born leader whose sterling qualities are exceptional. He is one man who grew steadily through hard work, discipline, prudence, fear of God, honesty and can best be described as a bastion of hope, courage, and an epitome of humility to anybody who comes close to him. The House, which he leads, has been peaceful and busy discharging its constitutional responsibilities effectively and under his able leadership, has achieved many firsts.

It has set unprecedented records of achievements in Nigeria’s legislative and political history since independence in 1960. Notable among the many salient achievements; 300 Bills have been passed so far, over 1000 resolutions touching many aspects of our national life considered and passed, and hundreds of public petitions from ordinary Nigerians treated and addressed. Outstanding among these are the North East Development Commission, Petroleum Industry Governance Bill, Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission Bill, among others.

Though by convention, presiding officers don’t sponsor bill or motions, Hon Dogara waved it aside and personally sponsored more than 10 Bills and became the first speaker to sponsor a motion on the floor of the House in addition to his advocacy on independence of the local government from the claws of the states. In the last three and half years, he has continued to offer succour to millions of Internally Displaced Persons visiting various camps across the country and used every opportunity to draw the attention of the world to the plights of the people of the region. Only last week, he reiterated the call for the convocation of an international donor conference for the reconstruction and rebuilding of the North East.

His brainchild, the North East Development Commission, though, legally created, retrogressive forces have been frustrating its constitution one year two months after the Bill was signed into law by Mr. President. The speaker recently called on the President to constitute the commission so as to commence the work of rebuilding the violence-ravaged region with immediate effect.

He was the first high ranking public officer to raise the alarm over the rising spate of insecurity in the country which saw to the deployment of military in 32 out of 36 states of the federation in a democracy instead of the Police, an anomaly which he argued, poses great danger and threat to the survival and sustenance of Nigeria’s democracy. Today, because those whose responsibility it was to act, ignored these warnings, the problem has worsened and insecurity has engulfed virtually every part of the country.

To his credit, the House also introduced the Sectoral Debate, which was the first of its kind in our legislative history, held special sessions on urgent national issues, including but not limited to the revival of the moribund and abandoned Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited, which saw to the passage of two Bills in that regard.