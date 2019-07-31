Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A group, Coalition of Ogun West Youths Association (COYA), has called on Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration to establish the Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology (MAUSTECH), in the senatorial district instead of Abeokuta.

The group made the call yesterday at a press conference in Abeokuta, the state capital and argued that the absence of a university institution in the district had in no small measure denied its indigenes from acquiring university education.

COYA in an address read by its National Coordinator, Wale Olanrewaju, further noted that both Ogun East and central have high number of higher institutions sited in their areas, leaving only the west to play ‘third-class’ citizenship role.

The group wondered why a socio-cultural and economic pressure group, Abeokuta Club, would be agitating for the university to be sited in Abeokuta, which already has almost 40-year old Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY) as well as the Federal University of Agriculture (FUNAAB).