Approval for the establishment of a campus of Nigeria Law School in Jos, Plateau State capital, by the Senate has been hinged on the pragmatic vision of Governor Simon Lalong.

Commissioner, Lands, Surveys and Town Planning, Plateau State, Yakbubu Dati, in a statement, said the inclusion of the state among the six approved by the government revealed the seriousness and investment of the state government in education in almost seven years.

He said Lalong, from the inception of his government, had made education one of the cardinal pillars of his administration.

Dati stated that the establishment of a campus of the law school in Plateau would, no doubt, add zest to the growing academic environment in the state and further instil in the youths virtues of scholarship and good character.

Also, he said it would boost employment opportunities and tourism potential of the state.

He added that the Lalong administration was clear on its set goals for the betterment of the people of Plateau State using solid education as the foundation.

Dati explained that Lalong’s intervention in the education sector has not only been sustained, but has also become one of the most impactful in Nigeria.

He emphasised that on assumption of office, the governor reopened the Plateau State University, which was shut down by his predecessor and, today, has successfully got 15 out of its 16 courses fully accredited, while graduating thousands of students over the years.

He said: “Appreciative of the role of education as the first step towards acquiring knowledge, Lalong devoted huge resources into the construction and renovation of thousands of primary school blocks and for the recruitment and training of teachers.

“The administration’s flagship project – the Lalong legacy project- consists of 12 primary and secondary schools of world-class standard spread across the three geopolitical zones in the state, all at advanced stages of completion.

“To create opportunities for further education, the governor also facilitated the establishment of the Federal Polytechnic, Nyak, Shendam and the Federal University of Education, Pankshin in Plateau State.”

Besides, Dati explained that Lalong has encouraged private sector investment in education through several policies and programmes, including the establishment of one-stop-shop and the 50 per cent waiver for land titles and documentation, in the Plateau State Ministry of Lands and Survey and others.