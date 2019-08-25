A Lagos-based estate agent, Alhaji Mutairu Owoeye, has expressed shock over speculations linking him to land grabbing activities in Lagos and Ogun States.

He said as a law-abiding citizen, he had never embarked on sales of landed property or any building projects without following due process to obtain the requisite documents through the right channels and appropriate authorities.

He added that his company, which focuses on estate management, had always avoided any form of violence when dealing with land matters. He also denied using thugs to seize land from anyone in Lagos or any other place. While describing the accusations that he was forcefully collecting land from people as false, he said the rumours were the handiwork of those who are hell-bent on dragging his name in the mud. He stated further that whenever there is a legal tussle over a landed property, his firm would be patient, no matter how long it takes, to ensure that the case is followed to a logical conclusion before selling or developing same land.