By Lukman Olabiyi

Two years after the death of Alhaji Teslim Adeola Almoroof, an estate agent, Alhaji Mutairu Owoeye, said he is yet to get used to his absence: “His contributions to the development of people cannot be overemphasised.

“He left the world at a critical time when the family, subordinates and the community needed his good counsel to heal and grow.” He described Almoroof as a special human being, known for his remarkable empathy and records of sterling achievements in leadership, philanthropy and business.

Owoeye spoke at a prayer session in Atan Ota, Ogun State, to mark the remembrance of Almoroof: “I have been with the late Almaroof for 21 years after I retired from the Army. I admire his ways of life. The first thing is that he hated people telling lies and he did not hold grudge against people. He would call you and would say it to your face.

“All the years I spent with him, were different from the years I spent in the military. Whatever I am today, and whatever I have today is through Almaroof. He trained me in estate management. I was with him until his death.

“His yes was yes and his no was no. If Almaroof promised to do something for you, you should rest assured that he would certainly do it and if he would not do something, he would tell you. He was a very straightforward man. What I learned from Almaroof is much more than going to the university for a Master’s degree.

‘’Almaroof was never involved in land grabbing. Unless you had valid documents or valid court documents he would not take up your matter.

He would authenticate your claims from the courts and the police to see if you were truly entitled to your request. He was never into double deal, once sold land to you he would not look back.

“He helped over 30 families to recover their lands, namely in Isheri Osun, Ejigbo and Ashamu’s Estate in Isolo. He helped MKO Abiola’s children to recover their land at Ayobo. He did not believe in using thugs.

“Throughout his life, Almoroof fought for justice for land-owning families in Lagos and Ogun states among others whose family lands and ancestral homes were forcefully seized or illegally possessed by adverse possessors known as trespassers and meddlesome interlopers.

“He dissipated his deep knowledge to repossess the ‘grabbed lands’ through the instrumentality of law. He brought succour, equity and justice to the doorsteps of many hopeless lands owing families.

“Almaroof played many wonderful parts on the world’s stage to the benefit of clients, friends, families, organizations and community in general. He positively touched uncountable lives.”

