Job Osazuwa

A real estate company, Mansfield Apartments, has raised the alarm over an alleged encroachment on its land in a highbrow area in Lagos.

Addressing newsmen yesterday at Airport Hotel, Ikeja, one of the directors of the firm, Mr. Alex Adefarasin, said that some land grabbers have repeatedly invaded the said plots of land with hoodlums and security personnel; and in the process causing damage.

He said that the large expanse of land, which is situated at the back of National Stadium, Surulere, was duly purchased in 2019 from Madam Iyalode Efunroye Tinubu family.

He said the firm was given the registered land survey, stressing that Mansfield was in complete legal possession of the property.

He said: “Having fulfilled all legal purchase requirements, we subsequently commenced preliminary work on the project.

“To our dismay, sometimes in February this year, agents of a company, in conjunction with some policemen, stormed our site, drove our workers away and maliciously destroyed the two structures we have erected.

Displaying a police’s notice dated December 20, 2019, which directed all parties involved to stop using policemen to harass others without a court order, he added “Prior to these acts of criminal trespass and malicious damage, we and these interlopers had held a meeting with the Inspector-General of Police in Abuja, wherein the IGP decried the use of police by any party to the dispute.

“The IGP made it known that it is not the responsibility of the police to be involved in land matters.”

The director lamented that despite the IGP’s directive, the alleged intruders have continued to use a detachment of police to invade the property.

“We are law-abiding company that will never soil our reputation trough illegal land transactions.

“Instead of resorting to self-help, we believe that any aggrieved party which feels that it stands on firm legal footing, should approach the court for final adjudication.

“We assure our investors and sales partners that that there is no legal encumbrances against us on this land, and there is no cause for alarm regarding the land,” Adefarasin assured.