By Chinwendu Obienyi

In a bid to enhance the growth and development of Nigerian Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Henry Montengo Homes and Industries Limited, at the weekend, gave out N2.6 million to thirteen young aspiring entrepreneurs.

This was as the real estate company had earlier called on SMEs to submit their business proposals to enable them determine how to improve the nation’s economy to create jobs for other Nigerians.

At the end of the exercise in which thousands of entries were recorded, thirteen budden entreprenuers were picked randomly and rewarded with N200,000 each.

Speaking to newsmen after the exercise, Chief Executive Officer, Henry Montego Homes and Industries Limited, Henry Ebuluofor, noted that the gesture was borne out of the need to improve growth and development of SMEs especially as some of them were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and ENDSARS protest.

According to him, there are lots of SMEs looking to expand but they do not have the capital to do so in addition to talented start-ups in dire need of funding.

His words, “Sometime in 2015, I had a financial crisis and as at then I had my travel documents at hand, but, I decided not to travel out, but remain here in Nigeria to hustle and change my situation. So, I went to the internet and browsed for businesses I could do with little income and employ up to four people, and that was how I learnt the plantain-chips business and started it.

There are lots of talented and skillful people out there, with good business ideas, but they do not have money to support their ideas and so my intention is to ensure that they do not go through what I went through when I started, and also create more wealthy people that will improve other lives.”

He further said, “Our goal is to make a true change in the society, and that is evident in our real estate company where we have a payment plan that allows our clients to make payments for property up to a five year stretch.”

All the 13 recipients of the money, expressed their joy, and stated their willingness to judiciously use the money for its purposes.

One of the recipient, Miss Joseph Olabisi, a 25-year old fresh graduate of LAUTECH, who deals in female bag making, said ‘the funds will go a long way to improve my business. I have also made plans to bring in other skillful girls to join me in the business.”