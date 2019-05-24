Chevy view Estate is located along Chevron Drive, off the 7th Roundabout (Chevron Roundabout) of the Lekki – Epe Expressway, and directly opposite the Head Office of Chevron Nigeria Limited. It is arguably a 30 minutes drive to Victoria Island during rush hour traffic (when using the shortcut route inside the estate) and 10 minutes without traffic (typically during weekends).

Living in a residential estate as opposed to living elsewhere seems like the ideal way to live. As you may already know, residential estates cater for security, light and other vitals which can’t be enjoyed in other residential areas. More so, it has a form of serenity as against the noises of the hustle and bustle of the rest of the city. However, living in an estate requires much more cost than living elsewhere. No wonder the upper-class Nigerians prefer to stay on the Island because it has a good number of residential estates.

The estate isn’t exclusively residential as there are a number of businesses located within it, ranging from schools and hotels to offices for various companies. Non-residents can enter the estate freely, although there are sometimes searches on cars entering and leaving the estate.

Most of the residential buildings in the estate are duplexes (semi & fully detached; terraces) and most of the residents are upper-class high income earning families. Many of the buildings were built by estate developers who buy lands, build and sell off. Property appreciation within the estate is high because of its location, the environment, and much-reduced traffic duration when compared to places further down towards Ajah. The estate is quite similar to Ikota villa estate but is more expensive.