Efab Estate is located in Lokogoma Abuja. However, it has spread to other parts of the nation’s capital. Lokogoma is a residential area of Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria.

It is located just 30 minutes from the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport and is located 25 minutes from the city centre.

Abuja is Nigeria’s centre point and the uniquely built capital of the nation. Yet, with so much beauty and glamour, our dear Abuja is perceived as expensive. And housing deficit cannot be divorced from our almighty nation’s capital. No doubt, Abuja is one of the best places to live in Nigeria. Thus, I have created a detailed list of the best residential estates in Abuja. Check out these Estates and their uniqueness below.

Its unique features are: It occupies about 60 hectares of land. It has over 800 housing units.

It has five bedroom duplexes. It also has four and three-bedroom detached bungalows. Each housing unit has enough space for boys’ quarters.

The estate is behind the Prince and Princess Estate. Its location is easily accessible to all parts of Abuja. It is bound by SunCity and Sunny Ville Estates. It is located in a low-density environment, 5km (or 10 mins drive) to the city centre. Efab is easily accessible from the Gaduwa Express Road. Proximity to a world class shopping centre – Shoprite; Proximity to the Mechanic Village.

There is an easy linkage to the Airport road.

Infrastructure and services available in the Estate are: Secure fence around entire estate; tarred roads/pedestrian walkways; adequate drainage; constant light from the national grid; street lights; treated water supply/bore hole; schools/hospital/corner shops; 24 hours security/surveillance; landscaping/gardening and cleaning services; facility management and maintenance services; facility management and maintenance services.